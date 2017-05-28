"Nene Johnson" releases new audio/video titled "Gogo," new-look photos & launches Nene Johnson Foundation

Her new single, "Gogo," is a refreshing Dance tune, one on which the singer demonstrates her versatility across an R&B themed offering, delivered in a scenic Pop fashion with production from the usual suspect, Scope Nero.
Expressing the relatable story of a lover who's ready to let go because he/she has had enough of a playing partner (hence the slogan, "Gogo"), she gears on with amusing visuals directed by Capital Dreams Pictures/Teflon Did It; this new single/video comes with a new-look set of photos - a beach shoot by Pablo Picarts Photography.
ABOUT "Nene Johnson Foundation"
The Nene Johnson Foundation is a non profit organization that is committed to the well-being of needy and less privileged children around the globe.
Our mission is to help children who have no chances or opportunity to be raised with love and under the very best and conducive environments which every child deserves.
We intend to achieve this goal by providing the basic needs of these less privileged children that we find on the streets, hospitals, orphanages, schools, churches, refugee camps, deplorable communities and every where around us.
We also educate, empower and enlighten them by organizing excursions, seminars, interactive sessions and other activities for children where they get to learn a lot that will help them grow intellectually and prepare them for the future.
Our children are our future so please join us as we raise them for a better tomorrow.
CONNECT WITH "Nene Johnson"
Twitter: @IAmNeneJohnson
Instagram: iamnenejohnson
Facebook: Nene Johnson
Website: www.officialnenejohns
on.com
MEDIA & PRESS
Please direct all media and press inquiries to: booknenejohnson@gmail.com | +234 (905) 545 9295 OR +234 (806) 638 6670
No comments:
Post a Comment