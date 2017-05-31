Naked man spotted lounging nonchalantly in Spanish airport

Security cameras at Son Sant Joan Airport, Majorca picked up footage of a naked man out and about in the facility without a care in the world. He was seen seated in the arrival halls before getting up and walking towards the toilets. By the time airport officials viewed the CCTV footage, the man had disappeared and could not be traced.
He has been described as a middle-aged man 'of foreign nationality'.
It is not known if the man was purely being an exhibitionist or was doing the stunt as a joke or an experiment.
