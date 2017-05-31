My children are having a hard time with this, Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself - Donald Trump fumes
President Trump is angry because of the tasteless photo of what looked like his bloody head shared by Kathy Griffin.
Kathy has since apologised for the insensitive joke and there are reports that the US Secret Service may be investigating her.
3 comments:
Investigating her for a joke?
Nonsense...
I thought nothing touches him.
Just as the world are sick with your disgusting talk. Not sure with your stupid behaviour we wouldnt have a world war.....just stop tweeting so we close our eyes and see your damn term is over or your are impeached. Lousy orange man.
