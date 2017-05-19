 "My all in all" Price Okojie showers his wife, Mercy Johnson with praises | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

"My all in all" Price Okojie showers his wife, Mercy Johnson with praises

Prince Okojie shared this beautiful photo with his wife, Mercy Johnson as they stepped out for an event and captioned it;
"That moment my lips touches her cheek,her eyes closed....hmmmm this my wife Traditional marriage outing with my Wife, Girlfriend, My all in all. Hmmmmn I love this woman!!!@mercyjohnsonokojie
Posted by at 5/19/2017 05:58:00 pm

39 comments:

Kellia Soft said...

Ok ooooooo

19 May 2017 at 18:03
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Mercy please give ur marriage secret to ur colleagues so they can have lasting marriage.

19 May 2017 at 18:08
Truthurts said...

Luks like pics in d 70's n words. Next..

19 May 2017 at 18:09
Esther Norah said...

I hope ur marriage last cos na so Tonto take deceive us sweet words. Today mercy will call u her air, tomorrow u will call her ur heart. Stay off social media period

19 May 2017 at 18:12
Chibuike Felix said...

Make una carry waka dey go

19 May 2017 at 18:13
iyke700 said...

Divorce loading....

19 May 2017 at 18:23
iyke700 said...

Divorce loading....

19 May 2017 at 18:23
Chukwu Cindy said...

Esther Norah please are you wishing her marriage ends soon abi you be enemy in disguise. Please stop hoping and hope for yourself because you need am

19 May 2017 at 18:29
Ogechi Nwafor said...

I really envy you Mercy God continue to keep your marriage,IJN.

19 May 2017 at 18:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na so e dey sweet


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 18:37
Anonymous said...

Both of them Shuld go and bath well, and wash their dirty black skin away

19 May 2017 at 18:46
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I.pray theirs lasts forever.


Long live LIB

19 May 2017 at 18:52
Anonymous said...

Lol@give ur marriage secret to ur colleagues.No secrets,finding ur God sent man,and choosing to stay married,than been married and still wanting to be single on social media.

19 May 2017 at 18:58
Chi N said...

God bless yur union.....mercy u r growing fat! Watch it!!

19 May 2017 at 19:02
chinakwaeze ifunanya said...

Our mama purity don dey rub cream o

19 May 2017 at 19:07
Ushie Blessing said...

Great

19 May 2017 at 19:08
MAYBUMS123 said...

We go soon hear domestic abuse... rubbish why can't u live a private life without all this crap...

19 May 2017 at 19:18
Anonymous said...

Odi go back to your real wifeyyy
And if you nor want her at least acknowledge your first 2 children.

19 May 2017 at 19:25
Anonymous said...

Seen.

19 May 2017 at 19:26
Anonymous said...

Mercy looks pregnant

19 May 2017 at 19:27
Ifeoma Ekewuba said...

Lovely. So down to earth mercy

19 May 2017 at 19:37
Jonas said...

let us hope their marriage lasts long. look at tonto, she

was busy deceiving us on social media. now that you guys are still in your honey moon stage, keep it off social media.

19 May 2017 at 19:39
Esther Norah said...

Linda I jst read d news of u and mercy Aigbe being sued by d alleged side chick Titi Ajayi of N500m each for defamation. And you neva posted it here. Wen dey say mak u dey post their news jejely, u no gree. Let us know if it's true or not. Period

19 May 2017 at 19:40
Arinze Manuel said...

Price Okojie? How much? Linda your typo Don dey too much abeg. From 24months pregnancy to price okojie? In one day!

19 May 2017 at 20:14
Anonymous said...

Lovely couples

19 May 2017 at 20:16
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Good for them.

19 May 2017 at 20:19
Anonymous said...

Another husband snatcher, fake love. I give them another 2-3years.

19 May 2017 at 20:29
Anonymous said...

The secret is that Mercy is feeding this guy... He gat no job

19 May 2017 at 20:35
prince samuel said...

Beautiful

19 May 2017 at 20:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

K
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:04
Anonymous said...

I can't stop laughing

19 May 2017 at 21:47
Anonymous said...

Price okojie? Linda, u need sack dis ur workers o

19 May 2017 at 21:47
GALORE said...

Lazy man.. Why won't you say she is your all?
When she dey sell her TOTO feed you


You and @TeTeebliz, I no know who stupid pass





@Galore

19 May 2017 at 21:53
chinelo okafor said...

Are u serious? Linda why are u like this Nah?? Abeg gist us...

19 May 2017 at 21:56
chinelo okafor said...

Hmmmm!! I wish them Well ooo! But Whenever I hear sweets talk like this ehh...my mind tells me that something is Fishing...



Tonto on my Mind...

19 May 2017 at 22:01
'Ucheonye Nzubechi said...

19 May 2017 at 22:29
Anonymous said...

Her typo is too much

19 May 2017 at 23:01
Arit Akpan said...

Lovely couple

19 May 2017 at 23:42
iyemi inna said...

Enter your comment...this man is lucky as mercy will not do like tonto

20 May 2017 at 00:21

