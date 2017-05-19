"My all in all" Price Okojie showers his wife, Mercy Johnson with praises

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
"That moment my lips touches her cheek,her eyes closed....hmmmm this my wife Traditional marriage outing with my Wife, Girlfriend, My all in all. Hmmmmn I love this woman!!!@mercyjohnsonokojie
Ok ooooooo
Mercy please give ur marriage secret to ur colleagues so they can have lasting marriage.
Luks like pics in d 70's n words. Next..
I hope ur marriage last cos na so Tonto take deceive us sweet words. Today mercy will call u her air, tomorrow u will call her ur heart. Stay off social media period
Make una carry waka dey go
Divorce loading....
Esther Norah please are you wishing her marriage ends soon abi you be enemy in disguise. Please stop hoping and hope for yourself because you need am
I really envy you Mercy God continue to keep your marriage,IJN.
Na so e dey sweet ... Merited happiness
Both of them Shuld go and bath well, and wash their dirty black skin away
I.pray theirs lasts forever.Long live LIB
Lol@give ur marriage secret to ur colleagues.No secrets,finding ur God sent man,and choosing to stay married,than been married and still wanting to be single on social media.
God bless yur union.....mercy u r growing fat! Watch it!!
Our mama purity don dey rub cream o
Great
We go soon hear domestic abuse... rubbish why can't u live a private life without all this crap...
Odi go back to your real wifeyyyAnd if you nor want her at least acknowledge your first 2 children.
Seen.
Mercy looks pregnant
Lovely. So down to earth mercy
let us hope their marriage lasts long. look at tonto, she was busy deceiving us on social media. now that you guys are still in your honey moon stage, keep it off social media.
Linda I jst read d news of u and mercy Aigbe being sued by d alleged side chick Titi Ajayi of N500m each for defamation. And you neva posted it here. Wen dey say mak u dey post their news jejely, u no gree. Let us know if it's true or not. Period
Price Okojie? How much? Linda your typo Don dey too much abeg. From 24months pregnancy to price okojie? In one day!
Lovely couples
Good for them.
Another husband snatcher, fake love. I give them another 2-3years.
The secret is that Mercy is feeding this guy... He gat no job
Beautiful
K-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
I can't stop laughing
Price okojie? Linda, u need sack dis ur workers o
Lazy man.. Why won't you say she is your all? When she dey sell her TOTO feed youYou and @TeTeebliz, I no know who stupid pass @Galore
Are u serious? Linda why are u like this Nah?? Abeg gist us...
Hmmmm!! I wish them Well ooo! But Whenever I hear sweets talk like this ehh...my mind tells me that something is Fishing... Tonto on my Mind...
• ENDORSED BY:..WWW.ZYRNOMARKET.COM
Her typo is too much
Lovely couple
Enter your comment...this man is lucky as mercy will not do like tonto
