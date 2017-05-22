Must read! Nigerian woman states the price changes for foodstuffs between 2015 & today

Using the Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt as her main source, this Nigerian woman shared very enlightening tweets on how the price of foodstuffs increased drastically starting from 2015 - 2017. See more of her tweets after the cut and tell us what you think...
6 comments:
Beautiful work
I bought that golden morn small size for #750 on Saturday. #SayNoToBuhari
Sure we all know that.. yeye govt. Let's blame it on PMB administration. Sai baba 🖒
That's the change u ppl voted for, a liter of fuel jumped from #97 to #145 per liter, all as a result of change we find our selves
Yet NBS puts inflation at 18%...wankers.
True
