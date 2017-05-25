Mr Shina Peller gives back (photos)

The king of nightlife Mr Shina Peller added another year on the 14th of may 2017 and as we know the celebration is always a week long lined with various activities. Per usual, giving back to the society is always the first on the list.
The events kicked off on Friday the 12th of May 2017 with visit to Ansa-ud-deen grammar school in Surulere; where he gave out awards to best students in various subjects from junior secondary school 1 to senior secondary 2.
He then preceded to Pacelli School for the blind/partially sighted Surulere and the motherless babies home, Lekki phase1. Mr Shina Peller does not just come baring gifts he also loves to engage with the students, he gives them words of advice and also makes them read to him. At the end he cuts his first birthday cake with them.
Mr Shina Peller year in year always finds a way to put a smile on the faces of these kids. According to Mr Shina Peller:
“ I adore these kids, that is why i make this the most important part of my birthday celebration, and the first itinerary on the list before any other event”
Find More Pictures below:
okay he used his birthday celebration as an opportunity to do some good to the society in form of charity
works. that is very good of him. although i never knew he was a muslim before until now.
