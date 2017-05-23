 Mother's Day card for grandma leads to mom beating boy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Mother's Day card for grandma leads to mom beating boy

A South Carolina mother has been accused of beating her 6-year-old son because he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, but not one for her. Spartanburg Police said Shontrell Murphy, 30, repeatedly hit her son and then tore up the card, he made for his Grandma. Murphy was charged with cruelty to a child.
She was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Police said they found the boy crying when they went to the home after they received a report of a disturbance on Thursday.

Officers said the grandmother told them her daughter slapped her grandson multiple times around the head. Investigators said the boy's sister told them their mother was upset because the Mother’s Day card her brother made wasn’t for her.

He was evaluated at a hospital and released.

Murphy admitted to smacking the child but "does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner."


Source: Fox 27
Anonymous said...

Probably the grandma was acting more motherly role to him than the so called mother

23 May 2017 at 04:19

