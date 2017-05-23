Mother's Day card for grandma leads to mom beating boy

She was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Police said they found the boy crying when they went to the home after they received a report of a disturbance on Thursday.
Officers said the grandmother told them her daughter slapped her grandson multiple times around the head. Investigators said the boy's sister told them their mother was upset because the Mother’s Day card her brother made wasn’t for her.
He was evaluated at a hospital and released.
Murphy admitted to smacking the child but "does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner."
Source: Fox 27
Probably the grandma was acting more motherly role to him than the so called mother
