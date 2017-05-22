Mother watched her daughter get raped and killed before making dinner and having sex with her daughter's killer

The victim's mother, Michelle Martens, confessed to police that she watched and did nothing while Fabian Gonzales and Jessica Kelley — a convicted rapist — sexually assaulted, strangled and dismembered Victoria Martens just a day after her tenth birthday while the little girl begged for mercy. Martens reportedly told police that she and Kelley injected Victoria with meth then both of them watched as Gonzales, Michelle’s boyfriend, sexually assaulted Victoria. He then strangled her to death, according to the mother’s report, and Jessica stabbed the girl’s body repeatedly before cutting it into pieces. They removed some of the girl’s organs. Her heart was found in a plastic bag in a laundry basket at the home.
Shortly after the murder, Michelle and Fabian had sex and all three of them later made dinner. It was later revealed that Gonzales had sexually assaulted Victoria on a daily basis during the month before she died, and took photos and video of the assault. The mother of the deceased confessed that she allowed random men rape her daughter. She met one of the men at work and the other online. There are also reports that she may have let those men sexually assault her young son.
An autopsy found that Victoria had the HPV virus, a sexually transmitted disease. She also had alcohol in her system at the time of her death. Contrary to her mother's claim, no meth was found in her system. Prosecutors in New Mexico are preparing for the trials of the three adults charged with the brutal murder of Victoria Martens. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Pretrial hearings are set to begin in August.
9 comments:
WTF!
Your comment will be visible after approval.
In some cases you realizes that even the devil is more humane than some humans, hmmmmm.
how can a woman that gave birth to a child be so barbaric against her own child? she is sick to the extent that
click here now for penis enlargement
she is claiming she has sexual gratification from the act?
she is lucky that the state of new mexico has abolished the death penalty since 2009, so no matter what happens all she gets is life imprisonment.
Lord have mercy, Rip baby. As for the people, life in prison.
Hell is truly empty.
Household wickedness!!!
This smells like a satanic ritual of the brotherhood cult in the US, this is their modus operandi
Poor unfortunate girl, she must have been enduring this abuse for years
RIP little one....
I'm so sick to my stomach right now.....
God!! What is this? Is it possible, a mother?this is so terrible
Story from hell, how on Earth you watched and allowed such mama ekwensu.
Post a Comment