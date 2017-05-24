Mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirms that she's among those who died in the Manchester attack

Charlotte Campbell, the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell who attended the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester England, with a friend has confirmed her daughter's death in a Facebook post.
She wrote, "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much". Late Olivia was registered as a missing person 13 hours after the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people.
4 comments:
May her soul and, souls of all faithful departed through the mercy of our Lord Jesus Chris rest in peace... Amen
RIP
May God comfort her, amen
you see why usa needs to work in unison with other western countries so that they can wipe out isis out of
the face of the earth. trump should ride on and destroy this islamic terrorists.
