 More Nollywood actors visit IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

Monday, 22 May 2017

More Nollywood actors visit IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

More Nollywood actors continue to pay leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, a visit at the his home in Enugu. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 5/22/2017 05:12:00 am

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Unbelievable, so sad. Anyway they are just trying to get his attention hoping that they may have political appointments in biafra(the biafra in the sea), what greedy set of people.
Abi what solidarity is there to be paid to a man who wants to try to divide great country like Nigeria for his own personal benefit. Please these people as they are going should please Biko chill in the east finally instead of returning to anywhere else in Nigeria. Twisted minds

22 May 2017 at 05:51
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:06

