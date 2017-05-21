More emotional photos from the reunion between the recently released Chibok school girls and their parents

It was an emotional day at the state house Abuja yesterday as the recently released 82 Chibok school girls reunited with their parents after three years in Boko Haram captivity. Tears of joy flowed freely from the parents and the girls. See more photos after the cut.
I really wanna believe this chibok shit, but the doubt in me is just too fucking much, owning to the fact that most of them can't speak the simplest English , like my name is Aisha or my name is amina, and they, claimed to be ss3 students, writing physics of all subjects...its all drama to me...
And they want to force this Christian girls to b come Muslims,God pass them
Awww
Thank God for the recent released of Chibok school girls
Awww....that moment!
They all deserve Oscars! Amazing costumes too.
Biggest scam of the century!
This is priceless.I hope the others in captivity can be released soon and give relief to the families.
Yo Allah..( can't type it) awwwh see me crying here, so from what I understand this girls r Christians?? Hmmm na wa o
hmm
