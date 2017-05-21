 More emotional photos from the reunion between the recently released Chibok school girls and their parents | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

More emotional photos from the reunion between the recently released Chibok school girls and their parents

It was an emotional day at the state house Abuja yesterday as the recently released 82 Chibok school girls reunited with their parents after three years in Boko Haram captivity. Tears of joy flowed freely from the parents and the girls. See more photos after the cut.














12 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

I really wanna believe this chibok shit, but the doubt in me is just too fucking much, owning to the fact that most of them can't speak the simplest English , like my name is Aisha or my name is amina, and they, claimed to be ss3 students, writing physics of all subjects...its all drama to me...

21 May 2017 at 09:41
Anonymous said...

And they want to force this Christian girls to b come Muslims,God pass them

21 May 2017 at 09:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Awww

21 May 2017 at 10:01
Nigerian Dailies said...

Thank God for the recent released of Chibok school girls

21 May 2017 at 10:20
christie benjamin said...

Awww....that moment!

21 May 2017 at 10:21
Godwin Essang said...

They all deserve Oscars! Amazing costumes too.

21 May 2017 at 10:51
Godwin Essang said...

Anonymous said...

Biggest scam of the century!

21 May 2017 at 10:52
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

This is priceless.I hope the others in captivity can be released soon and give relief to the families.

21 May 2017 at 11:37
Anonymous said...

Yo Allah..( can't type it) awwwh see me crying here, so from what I understand this girls r Christians?? Hmmm na wa o

21 May 2017 at 12:20
livingstone chibuike said...

hmm

21 May 2017 at 13:44

