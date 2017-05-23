Moments from the #Goalfest2017 Live Studio Party

The #Goalfest2017 Live Studio Party was hosted by the Hype king himself Do2Dtun, Superstar DJ Xclusive and the best sports team on radio Femi and The Gang.
The very sexy Niniola had everyone dancing to her new single 'Maradona'. Humble Smith the Osinachi singer also joined the party.
Goalfest is one of the biggest sporting events to hit Lagos, and is the ultimate free access, live event, giving over 5000 fans, enthusiasts and families the chance to experience the greatest football event in an electric atmosphere.
Activities for Goalfest include music, comedy, games, food and drinks, kids corner, talent hunt and the Champions League final on big screens.
Goalfest will take place at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel V.I Lagos.
Date is Saturday June 3, 2017.
Time is 12 noon
Get your invites @ goalfestnigeria.com
Goalfest is sponsored by Baba Ijebu Premierbet *755# and supported by pringles
1 comment:
oh now i'm hungry.. Pringles ad
Post a Comment