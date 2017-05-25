Moji Olaiya's death certificate was issued in Canada yesterday - Yomi Fabiyi shares more details on her burial plans

Yomi Fabiyi, the publicity secretary of late Moji Olaiya's burial committee has shared more details about her burial and return of her body to Nigeria.
According to the actor, Moji Olaiya's birth certificate was issued yesterday and the government of Canada has also released her body to her brother a friend of the industry Mr Yinka Farinde for burial.
Read his full statement after the cut....
Whoever posted a wrong picture and invariably tagged Late Moji Olaiya's name to it is just being mischevious.
We promised to keep friends and family up to speed as event unfolds. We are well aware that friends, fans and family are agog and wish to pay their last respect.
To those reminding us about religious sentiments, we wish to state that after her demise, it took up to 3-4days before the AUTOPSY was finally concluded and body released by the government of Canada to the brother of the deceased and a friend of the industry Mr Yinka Farinde for burial. Body now with relevant funeral home.
The death certificate was issued yesterday and processing the entire necessary documentations for her smooth journey to Nigeria with the daughter had began in earnest. Two people from Canada had volunteered to escort the body and child to Nigeria and we are eternally grateful.
We do not wish to speculate. In few days we shall pass information regarding the exact arrival date and other burial plans. And we appeal against distracting comments, as the committee is trying as much as possible to avoid joining issues with any one publicly and we will not like when left with no other option than to respond. We ask for respect for all parties.
The committee will like to thank all members of the public especially her fans for your kind understanding and emotion extended to her family and friends at this trying period.
Kind regards
Yomi Fabiyi
Publicity Secretary
FOR: LATE MOJI OLAIYA BURIAL COMMITTEE
