Moji Olaiya's burial committee clears the air on Ekiti State stopping her burial from taking place in Canada

A few days ago, multiple media houses reported that the Ekiti State
government intervened and stopped the burial of late Nollywood actress,
Moji Olaiya from taking place in Canada.
Now,
the burial committee has issued a statement denying the reports
saying they are yet to get feedback from the state government concerning
Moji Olaiya's burial. Read the statement below...
Our
attention has been drawn to an Encomium Magazine publication dated 20th
May, 2017 regarding the above subject matter. We will like to state as
follows:
1.
It is a considered opinion of this committee to bring back the corpse
of our colleague back to Nigeria for a beffitting burial and her 2months
old baby to be re-united with her family.
2.
Late Moji Olaiya is an indegene and a Cultural Ambassador of Ekiti
State. Consequently the State Government was informed and a verbal
appeal for support via the Senior Media Assistant to the Governor, Mr
Lere Olayinka and as at 2am on Saturday he directed the committee to make official request. THE SAID REQUEST IS YET TO BE MADE.
3.
At present, contrary to the news flying around THE COMMITTEE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY FAVOURABLE RESPONSE FROM EKITI STATE GOVERNOR MR AYODELE
FAYOSE.
4.
You will recall, prior to this time the general pubic was intimated of
the composition of the committee so that friends and media can direct
their queries or get accurate information from the right source.
5.
We strongly warn against unguarded utterances, half information and
publications that may dent the image of the deceased, her family and
committee planning for her smooth and decent transition.
6.
Thanking you in advance for your co-operation and understanding. We
also sincerely appreciate several encomiums, condolencies and support
locally and abroad in ensuring we give Late Moji Olaiya the deserving
burial.
7 comments:
Wow..its better like this,cause Nigeria is her home not Canada
www.blazegist.us/2017/05/moji-olaiyas-to-be-buried-in-ekiti.html?m=1
Common sense should be applied so as not to jeopardize the assistant from Ekiti state govt.
They should allow her be buried in Canada because of her aging parents.pls all the committees should take note.Thanks
Dispute over a dead person. When she was alive, no dispute about who will help her if in need.Now in death silly sycophants are shouting about burial site rather than who will take care of the family left behind.
Dispute over a dead person. When she was alive, no dispute about who will help her if in need.Now in death silly sycophants are shouting about burial site rather than who will take care of the family left behind.
Who is the father of the new baby?? He should be at the fore front..Arranging things..
Whatever made you think that your opinion matters in this.
Post a Comment