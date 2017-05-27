 Mo Abudu arrives Monaco fashionably casual: Flies with Bollywood star actress/singer, Sophie Choudry | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Mo Abudu arrives Monaco fashionably casual: Flies with Bollywood star actress/singer, Sophie Choudry

Mo Abudu arrived at The Cote D'Azur International Airport in Nice, France. She quickly boarded a short private helicopter ride to Fontvieille in Monaco before heading to her Hotel. She flew with superstar Indian singer/ film actress and social media phenomenon, Sophie Choudry.


Mo will join Sophie and other A-listers from the world of Fashion, Business and Entertainment including her Nigerian counterparts - Don Jazzy & RMD for a 3-day luxurious experience at The 2017 Monaco Grand Prix courtesy of the Official Whisky of Formula One, Johnnie Walker.
Posted by at 5/27/2017 06:45:00 am

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

I NEED THIS HER NEW HAIRSTYLE EXPLAINED TO ME WITH DIAGRAMS.

27 May 2017 at 07:29
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

27 May 2017 at 07:39

Post a Comment

