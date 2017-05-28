 Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in intimate ceremony | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in intimate ceremony

Miranda Kerr, 34 and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, 26 are officially married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of family members and friends at their home in Brentwood, California on Saturday evening. According to E! News, an inside source told them the wedding had less than 50 guests who were all chauffeured to the venue .
"It was a small intimate wedding" Both the bride and groom had tears in their eyes, according to the insider. "The vows were beautiful".
Mostly high-profile attendees and some models, attended the highly classy wedding.

The couple first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014 but didn't start dating till 2015. Then in July of last year, the Australian model announced that she was engaged to the tech mogul after one year of dating.

Miranda Kerr was married to actor, Orlando Bloom for 3 years and they have a son together, 6 year old, Flynn Christopher Bloom
