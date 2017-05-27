 Minimie Comedy Bank Series | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Minimie Comedy Bank Series

Minimie Chinchin is here again with top class fun and humor with the Minimie Comedy Bank Masters Edition. The Minimie comedy Bank was launched last year to provide a platform for encouraging young, upcoming artists from universities to show their talent in making people laugh through their funny videos.



This year, the brand has kicked off a flagship version of the platform with the master's edition in collaboration with leading comedians across Nigeria. As usual, the objective for the brand is to provide maximum entertainment to the fans who love this tasty and crunchy snack.

There are a total of 10 videos to be released. The first video in the series is from the HOUSE OF AJEBO, "The Concentration Game". You can visit the Minimie Chinchin facebook page to watch all videos, or click on the link below to watch the video and enjoy!
