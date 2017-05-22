 Michelle Obama goes sightseeing in Italy while wearing an off-the-shoulder top & ripped jeans | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Michelle Obama goes sightseeing in Italy while wearing an off-the-shoulder top & ripped jeans

The Obamas are on Vacation in Italy! Former U.S first lady, Michelle Obama was spotted sightseeing in Montalcino - a hill town in Tuscany. She wore an off-the-shoulder pink top, paired with white ripped jeans and sandals as she wandered around the Italian town on Saturday, accompanied by members of her security team. More photos after the cut...


4 comments:

mee link said...

Nice one

22 May 2017 at 05:57
Anonymous said...

Rubbish. Obama is idiot that made gay marriage legal in USA, and antichrist. Stupid old woman still wearing cloth like little girl.

22 May 2017 at 06:00
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:04
Anonymous said...

I love Michelle Obama. Her charisma, her style, her grace, her charm all make me envy Barak.

The Aficionado

22 May 2017 at 06:06

