Michelle Obama bares shoulders and arms in flirty top and she and Barack vacation in Tuscany (photos)

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama were spotted in Siena, Tuscany, on Monday and the former first lady looked beautiful in a flirty white top that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. The couple arrived Italy for their vacation on Friday with six fighter jets.
Michelle paired her top with a high-waisted khaki-colored pants then completed her glamorous look with gold jewelry and sunglasses. Obama looked laid back in a blue shirt with the sleeves folded and hid his eyes behind dark sunglasses.
The crowd went wild when they spotted the former President and his first lady and they screamed in pleasure, calling out to Obama with his former title; "President Obama".
