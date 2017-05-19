Michelle bares tummy in lovely new photos and Beyonces mum and Kelly Rowland cheer her on

"#poormichelle" she captioned the photo and Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson replied. Former group mate, Kelly Rowland also left a reply on the photo.
"Go Michelle!! Look like rich, beautiful and fly to me," Tina wrote then added a love emoji.
"You a bad mutha------!!!!" Kelly Rowland also commented.
7 comments:
She's looks okay and fashionable
Linda who is this Abdulsalam Abdullateef that's under contributors
SEXY
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Cool... dee
Nice one
Lol @Managed to Look Fierce!!
Lindodo!!! Really Poor Michelle...
Ravishing?🙄
I want
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment