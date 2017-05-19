 Michelle bares tummy in lovely new photos and Beyonces mum and Kelly Rowland cheer her on | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Michelle bares tummy in lovely new photos and Beyonces mum and Kelly Rowland cheer her on

Singer Michelle Williams looked absolutely ravishing in these photos of her sporting midriff-baring black lace bralets, silk print palazzo pants and a matching jacket. The former Destiny's Child member managed to look fierce as she posed for the camera in oversized mirrored sunglasses.
"#poormichelle" she captioned the photo and Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson replied. Former group mate, Kelly Rowland also left a reply on the photo.

"Go Michelle!! Look like rich, beautiful and fly to me," Tina wrote then added a love emoji.

"You a bad mutha------!!!!" Kelly Rowland also commented.


7 comments:

Emeka Izuogu said...

She's looks okay and fashionable

Linda who is this Abdulsalam Abdullateef that's under contributors

19 May 2017 at 20:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

SEXY
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:02
dee boi said...

Cool... dee

19 May 2017 at 21:06
Emmanuel Nutsu said...

Nice one

19 May 2017 at 21:31
chinelo okafor said...

Lol @Managed to Look Fierce!!
Lindodo!!! Really Poor Michelle...

19 May 2017 at 22:50
Anonymous said...

Ravishing?🙄

19 May 2017 at 22:56
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I want


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 22:57

Post a Comment

