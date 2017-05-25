Mercy Aigbe jets off to the UK for medical treatment, shares photos from her surgeon's office

In April 2017, it was
revealed that actress Mercy Aigbe's 7-year marriage to Lagos based
hotelier, Lanre Gentry crashed on allegations of domestic violence. Lanre
was arrested, charged to court and released on bail. Mercy has now traveled to the UK to see a surgeon. Sharing photos
from her medical appointment on Instagram, she wrote;
In
the UK 🇬🇧 to see an Oral and Maxilloficial Surgeon. No woman should
go through these much pain, anguish and trauma all in the name of
marriage..
#saynotodomesticviolence #onlyweakmenhittheirwives #sharingmyexperience
#pleaseleaveanabusivemarriage #yourlifematters #speakout #conqueror
