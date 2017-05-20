 Melanin goddess! Gabrielle Union-Wade turns head in crotch-high slit | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Melanin goddess! Gabrielle Union-Wade turns head in crotch-high slit

Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade looked sassy as she stepped out in a monochrome dress with slit that stretched to her crotch region, showing off her thighs.

The bodice of the dress is in an off-the-shoulder style and it showcased the actress' well sculpted shoulder to the fullest. She completed her outfit with black stilettoes and a bright smile.
 
Posted by at 5/20/2017 07:52:00 pm

7 comments:

NK said...

Gorgeous!

20 May 2017 at 19:57
GALORE said...

@Wade go soon Wade her out.. .make she dey dere dey do Sisi...




@Galore

20 May 2017 at 20:05
Agbomen said...

A goddess indeed. Whoa!!!

20 May 2017 at 20:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Beautiful

20 May 2017 at 20:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

BEBE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 21:11
Esther Ene said...

Get lost bitter soul.she deserves to be happy.

20 May 2017 at 21:14
samuel Ezebuchi said...

I see

20 May 2017 at 21:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts