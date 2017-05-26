 Melania Trump steps out in Sicily wearing a $51, 500 floral jacket | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 26 May 2017

Melania Trump steps out in Sicily wearing a $51, 500 floral jacket

The First Lady of the United States who is accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump on his first official oversees trip made a big fashion statement as she stepped out in Sicily wearing a Dolce & Gabanna $51, 500 jacket which she paired with a $1630 purse from the same designer...


Posted by at 5/26/2017 08:15:00 pm

3 comments:

Nino said...

so, she is busy spending this ridiculous amount of money on clothes and yet there are so many

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

americans that are struggling with health insurance. donald trump and his wife are big jokes.

26 May 2017 at 20:25
mark okoli said...

Most beautiful, glamorous first lady in the world

26 May 2017 at 20:48
Susan Omalicha Stanley said...

Aunty Linda her husband is a millionaire and she have a good fashion sense so I don't see the reason why it should cause for alarm

26 May 2017 at 20:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts