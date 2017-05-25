 Melania finally holds Donald Trump's hand during visit to Sistine Chapel in Italy (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Melania finally holds Donald Trump's hand during visit to Sistine Chapel in Italy (photos)

Melania Trump has finally been photographed holding her husband, US President, Donald Trump's hand in public after recent viral videos indicating that she just didn't want to. Looks like his handlers have begged her to stop embarrassing him...lol

 
The Trumps were taking a tour of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City when a photographer managed to get a picture of the two staring up at Michelangelo's famed painted ceiling while holdings hands.

The President and First Lady then held hands again moments later when it was time for a family photo, in which they stood next to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.
