 Meet the Obama lookalike who is regularly stopped in the streets for selfies | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Meet the Obama lookalike who is regularly stopped in the streets for selfies

As far as doppelgangers go, 43yr old Jose Oliveira is a dead ringer for former American president Barack Obama. The Cape Verde native and tour guide cannot go a day without people stopping him in the streets for photographs.


The father of five says his friends have nicknamed him Mr Obama and he has been mistaken for the real Obama for ten years. He said:
'Some people even ask me if I am his brother. I work as a tour guide so I am always meeting new people and their reaction is always the same. As soon as they see me they say: "Oh my God, you look just like Obama!"'I find it very funny and I don't mind posing for photographs with people. I have at least 15 photographs and selfies taken every day.'
He says he has never worked as an Obama lookalike but would consider the opportunity if it comes knocking. More photos below...





Posted by at 5/21/2017 10:23:00 am

14 comments:

Anonymous said...

With the glasses yes. Without 🏃🏃🏃

21 May 2017 at 10:26
Anonymous said...

Abeg this is d old, ugly and darker version, I won't take a pic with him even if he begs me. Wow: come and see our popular celeb smashing on live camera, this is a national disgrace, click Here to watch the video

21 May 2017 at 10:39
Anonymous said...

Wow, see resemblance

21 May 2017 at 10:40
Saphire Muna said...

Ya, especially when he smiles...

21 May 2017 at 10:55
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Just like him

21 May 2017 at 10:57
Anonymous said...

I agree. They look alike.

21 May 2017 at 11:02
MUFC said...

He tried sha

21 May 2017 at 11:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Mba nu! The difference is clear


... Merited happiness

21 May 2017 at 11:17
ogadinma godwin said...

I no see anything

21 May 2017 at 11:19
dee boi said...

Ok ooooo if na naija now e for don take am make money... dee

21 May 2017 at 11:28
nwachinemelu ibeagwa said...

Dat guy really looks like Obama. If he is a nigerian he can ppl like mad in d name dat he is Obama or his brother

21 May 2017 at 11:43
godwin peter said...

Thank God say no Buhari u resemble, ur own 4 don finish

21 May 2017 at 12:18
Dupsy B said...

@godwinpeter lol. U wan kill me now with laffter.

21 May 2017 at 12:58
livingstone chibuike said...

without d glassess is no no

21 May 2017 at 13:31

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts