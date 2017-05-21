Meet the Obama lookalike who is regularly stopped in the streets for selfies

The father of five says his friends have nicknamed him Mr Obama and he has been mistaken for the real Obama for ten years. He said:
'Some people even ask me if I am his brother. I work as a tour guide so I am always meeting new people and their reaction is always the same. As soon as they see me they say: "Oh my God, you look just like Obama!"'I find it very funny and I don't mind posing for photographs with people. I have at least 15 photographs and selfies taken every day.'He says he has never worked as an Obama lookalike but would consider the opportunity if it comes knocking. More photos below...
With the glasses yes. Without 🏃🏃🏃
Abeg this is d old, ugly and darker version, I won't take a pic with him even if he begs me.
Wow, see resemblance
Ya, especially when he smiles...
Just like him
I agree. They look alike.
He tried sha
Mba nu! The difference is clear
... Merited happiness
I no see anything
Ok ooooo if na naija now e for don take am make money... dee
Dat guy really looks like Obama. If he is a nigerian he can ppl like mad in d name dat he is Obama or his brother
Thank God say no Buhari u resemble, ur own 4 don finish
@godwinpeter lol. U wan kill me now with laffter.
without d glassess is no no
