Meet Haillie Sumney: Ghana's most sought after TV personality and actress!

The past year has seen a steady rise in the profile of delectable screen goddess, Hailliote Nyameye Sumney.
Simply known as Haillie Sumney, this Canadian born talent is currently one of the hottest and most sought after faces in the Ghanaian entertainment Industry.
Before her foray into entertainment, pretty Hailley was registered nurse back in the United States, but according to her, 'entertainment and TV has always been my passion and the saying goes, It;s never to late to follow your dreams'.
About a year ago, she made her debut with leading Ghanaian Urban TV station. 4Syte Tv as a presenter and since then, her career and profile has grown in leaps and bounds.
In December 2016, she hosted a couple of high profile events including the Ghana movie awards alongside Comedian DKB, the MTN 4syte TV awards and on May 20, 2017, Hailley hosted the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards in New York alongside dancehall legend, Samini.
Her brand, passion and personality transcends TV and entertainment, she's also a fashionista who was recently signed as a brand ambassador for the famous bespoke British Shoe Brand Jesu-Ségun London; shoe brand that has been endorsed and worn by global celebrities like Snoop Dog, Chelsea Handler, DJ Duffey, footballer Stephen Appiah and Michael Blackson.
In the coming weeks, Haillie will be unveiling new projects as her profile and brand continues to soar across the African continent and beyond.
3 comments:
Pretty thing!
... Merited happiness
And I don't know her?! Oh! She wants us to know her hence the advert.
She's beautiful and has a good profile to her credit
Ok ooooo... dee
