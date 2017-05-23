Meet 2017 class makeup USA Most beautiful face in Nigeria finalist

After auditioning over 300 ladies in over 10 States in Nigeria, only 40 girls were selected for the online challenge @zanzyentertainment Instagram page.
They were again reduced to 30, but finally only 25 of them would be making it into Camp come June 17th in Lagos.
The finalist first Tasked after auditioning was to do a THEME photo shot for voting, to test their style,poise, beauty and class (photos below)
Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria Pageant is powered by ZANZY ENTERTAINMENT , producers of Mr Tourism Nigeria Pageant, one of the Major Entertainment brand in Nigeria.
According to the CEO of Zanzy Entertainment
Mr Chuks John Anusionwu, after Hosting successful first, second and third seasons in Uyo Akwa Ibom State Nigeria, we decided to premier this year in Lagos the center of excellence,
This Year's Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria is sponsored by Classic Makeup USA one of the leading makeup /beauty Brand in African and the world.
The Winner and Runner Ups of Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017 automatically becomes Classic Makeup USA Ambassador covering Major Bill boards, TV jingles In Nigeria /across Africa and other Mouth Watering deals.
The Grand Finale Is Billed For
DATE = June 25th
VENUE = Bespoke Event Center, 4th round about
Lekki Lagos Nigeria
TIME = 6pm Red Carpet || 7pm show proper
The Event Promises To Be a Night of Glitz, Glamour, Music,Dance, CROWNING
As world No 1 TV drama channel ZEE WORLD would be live on the Red Carpet and other notable Media houses in Nigeria.
TICKETS
Regular = 5k
VIP = 10k
TABLE For 10 = 500k
For Ticket reservation or Inquiries
07037824489 , 0805 174 3174 or
Among the list of partners are,
Zee World ,Dominio Wine, Numatville, Jodela Media ,Gulati Billionaires, JKC ,Tochlyt effextz, Creative studios, leke shade, world charming, Awa TV, Tiwan tiwan TV, Galaxy TV, SUPER Screen TV, NTA 2, Aforevo TV, OVATION TV, Amc TV,
Iplace TV,BreezeOntv, Goldmynetv, Rave tv, R2TV, phabulousmakeupartistry, Mag graphics, Yummy Delight, Ynaija, Linda ikeji Blog, Stella dimkokokurs Blog and the host of others .
3 comments:
Nice
... Merited happiness
I go for Vivian Orevroghene. Her makeup is divine.
Nice..
