Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Meet 2017 class makeup USA Most beautiful face in Nigeria finalist

Classic Makeup USA Present 2017  Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria  Season 4 "Beauty Gives Back " which sole aimed is  to promote cultural values among our delegates, giving them voice to fight for the voiceless and giving back to the society positively.
After auditioning over 300 ladies in over  10 States in Nigeria, only 40 girls were selected for the online challenge @zanzyentertainment Instagram page. 
They were again reduced to 30, but finally only 25 of  them would be making it  into Camp come June 17th in Lagos. 
The finalist first  Tasked after auditioning was to do a THEME photo shot for voting, to test their style,poise, beauty  and class (photos below)

 Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria Pageant is powered by ZANZY ENTERTAINMENT , producers of Mr Tourism Nigeria Pageant,  one of the Major  Entertainment brand in Nigeria.

According to the CEO of Zanzy Entertainment
Mr Chuks  John Anusionwu, after Hosting successful first, second and third seasons in Uyo Akwa Ibom State Nigeria, we decided to premier this year in Lagos the center of excellence,
This Year's Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria is sponsored by Classic Makeup USA one of the leading   makeup /beauty Brand in African and the world.
The Winner and Runner Ups of Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017  automatically becomes Classic Makeup USA Ambassador covering Major Bill boards, TV jingles In Nigeria /across Africa and other Mouth Watering deals.

The Grand Finale Is Billed For 
DATE = June 25th 
VENUE = Bespoke Event Center, 4th round about 
                       Lekki Lagos Nigeria 
TIME = 6pm Red Carpet || 7pm show proper 

The Event Promises To Be a Night of Glitz, Glamour, Music,Dance, CROWNING 
As  world No 1 TV drama channel ZEE WORLD would be live on the Red Carpet and other notable Media houses in Nigeria. 

TICKETS 
Regular = 5k
VIP            = 10k
TABLE For 10 = 500k
For Ticket reservation or Inquiries 
07037824489 , 0805 174 3174 or

Among the list of partners are, 
Zee World ,Dominio Wine, Numatville, Jodela Media ,Gulati Billionaires, JKC ,Tochlyt effextz, Creative studios, leke shade, world charming, Awa TV, Tiwan tiwan TV, Galaxy TV, SUPER Screen TV, NTA 2, Aforevo  TV, OVATION TV, Amc TV, 
Iplace TV,BreezeOntv, Goldmynetv, Rave tv, R2TV, phabulousmakeupartistry, Mag graphics, Yummy Delight, Ynaija, Linda ikeji Blog, Stella dimkokokurs Blog and the host of others .

























