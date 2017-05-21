 Meek Mill, Adesua Etomi and Banky W turn up for Igho Sanomi's birthday in Dubai (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Meek Mill, Adesua Etomi and Banky W turn up for Igho Sanomi's birthday in Dubai (photos)

Billionaire businessman, Igho Sanomi, added a year on 17th of May. There was a big celebration in honor of the philanthropist and in attendance were Nigerian celebrities Banky W and his fiance Adesua Etomi. International Hip-hop artiste, Meek Mill was also a guest at the luxurious party. More photos after the cut...



Posted by at 5/21/2017 03:19:00 pm

15 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Life is good...

21 May 2017 at 15:24
marymsry said...

Enjoying the life of their head

21 May 2017 at 15:37
Evelyn said...

meek mill was there? hmmm, that guy's career is attached to nicki minaj. and who

is igho sanomi? i don't know who that person is. any way nice one by them. they are all good.

21 May 2017 at 15:43
21 May 2017 at 15:43
Agbomen said...

This Meek Mills isn't such a bad looking dude after all. Looks like a typical Nigerians guy.

21 May 2017 at 16:04
Anonymous said...

Nigerian celebrating birthday in Dubai.. And we want to get out of recession... Aninimaous

21 May 2017 at 16:05
Anonymous said...

Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com

21 May 2017 at 16:17
U & I said...

That's the youngest billionaire in Nigeria.

21 May 2017 at 16:19
U & I said...

He is the C. E. O taleveras group.

21 May 2017 at 16:24
GALORE said...

They are all looking take away


This life na wa... See @Banky doing like a good gentle man... After you don tear @Niyola toto finish.. .abi Na you she sing "Maradona "for?



@Adesua, looking like a million dollar




@Galore

21 May 2017 at 16:24
GALORE said...

But you have money for data

My friend go and sell that phone or yours


Lazy Beggy Beggy



@Galore

21 May 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

Now, the truth comes out. So this outing you reported about susu and buba having date night yesterday was actually a birthday they went for in Dubai. LIB! hmmm. Well,they all look fly.....

21 May 2017 at 16:48
Anonymous said...

Linda, what do u mean by banky w and his fiance?HIS WIFE and not fiance.Have u forgotten they did traditional marriage a few weeks ago?

21 May 2017 at 17:00
Yohan said...

Life is good...looking like a million dollar

21 May 2017 at 17:17
Emeka Izuogu said...

Shey na meek mill they do the birthday abi na Igho..see as him picture full every every

21 May 2017 at 17:36

Post a Comment

