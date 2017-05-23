Manchester residents open their homes and hotels to concert goers caught in terror attack, taxi drivers give free ride

Using the hashtag #RoomForManchester, residents offered up spare rooms to strangers stranded because of the bombing. Taxi firms are also offering free lifts to anyone who needs to get home following the apparent suicide bombing.
Many of the 21,000 people present at Grande's concert in Manchester came from outside the area and they were left stranded, unable to return home, because many train services were shut down in the aftermath of the attacks, while roads were filled with emergency services. This made it impossible for a lot of teens to get home.
The local Holiday Inn took in dozens of children who had been separated from their parents. Other hotels with spare rooms offered free accommodation to anyone who needed it.
Asides offering up their homes to strangers, locals also offered phone chargers, power points, and free food to those in need. Cafes gave away free tea and coffee to members of the emergency services in order to boost their morale through the day.
Bev Craig, a Manchester city councillor, expressed his support on Twitter for locals opening their homes to strangers in need. He wrote:
“Mancunians opening their homes to those stranded, and businesses offering free rides. This is the Manchester I love.”See tweets below...
5 comments:
the police should make sure they catch the culprits.
Nice one. Rip to the dead. E no go better for all terrorists.
This can NEVER happen in a country like Nigeria. Free kini? If i hear. Taxi drivers will see as an opportunity to hike fares.hotels,motels and guest houses will inflate prices. Absolutely Nothing will be free. I trust Nigerians. Very sad though
Now, these are humans with golden hearts. Such good gestures shall be rewarded by the Almighty.
Was a suicide bombing
