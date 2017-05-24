Manchester bomber's father and brothers have been arrested. Brother knew of atrocity and was planning his own massacre

Salman Abedi (inset) killed 22 people and injured at least 119 more when
he detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena on Monday night as children
were piling out of the venue having watched Ariana Grande. But this
afternoon the father of the attacker, Ramadan Abedi (right), said: 'We
don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us.'
|Lounging on the beach in Libya with friends and hanging out with his
mates in Manchester, this is Salman Abedi (circled) as a teenage boy
before he became a suicide bomber. There is a no suggestion any of the
friends he is pictured with have been involved in any wrong doing
He said he had
spoken to his 22-year-old son five days ago and that he sounded 'normal'
and was getting ready to visit Saudi Arabia. Earlier, pictures emerged
showing Abedi lounging on the beach in Libya with
friends and hanging out with his mates in Manchester as a teenager.
There is no suggestion any of the people he was pictured with have been
involved in any wrongdoing.
His father, Ramadan, was arrested by masked gunmen in Tripoli this
evening while recording TV interviews in the country.
Earlier
he had claimed his son seemed 'normal' when they last spoke five days
ago and insisted: 'We don't believe in killing innocents.'
Abedi's
younger brother Hashem has also been arrested in Tripoli, Libya, on
suspicion of having links to the ISIS who claimed responsibility for
Monday night's atrocity.
He
was 'aware of all the details' of his plans, a Libyan security force
said. Hashem had been 'under surveillance for a month and a half' and
'investigation teams supplied intelligence that he was planning a
terrorist attack in the capital Tripoli', the Deterrence Force said on
its Facebook page.
Salman's
older brother Ismail, 23, was arrested yesterday in Chorlton, south
Manchester. He is still being quizzed by police, who are probing the
family's links to a terror network.
Culled from UK Daily Mail
