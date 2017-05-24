Manchester attack: UK Police confirm the arrest of three more men

Greater Manchester Police said the arrests were made in the south of the city, where a 23-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with Salman Abedi's bombing on Tuesday.
The police spokesperson said,
“three police warrants were executed in south Manchester in connection to the ongoing investigation'.
Investigators are working to establish whether the 22-year-old acted alone or was part of a wider terrorist network, raiding several properties across Manchester.
3 comments:
Just imagine.. .how do you sleep at night when you know you have caused other people pain and great loss
Islam is a cancaworm
@Galore
Good.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
The guys need to be apprehended. Terror is inhuman
Post a Comment