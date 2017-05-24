 Manchester attack: UK Police confirm the arrest of three more men | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Manchester attack: UK Police confirm the arrest of three more men

Three more men have been arrested in Manchester in connection with the attack that left at least 22 people dead at Manchester Arena.  

Greater Manchester Police said the arrests were made in the south of the city, where a 23-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with Salman Abedi's bombing on Tuesday.
The police spokesperson said,
“three police warrants were executed in south Manchester in connection to the ongoing investigation'.
Investigators are working to establish whether the 22-year-old acted alone or was part of a wider terrorist network, raiding several properties across Manchester.
GALORE said...

Just imagine.. .how do you sleep at night when you know you have caused other people pain and great loss



Islam is a cancaworm




@Galore

24 May 2017 at 16:13
Alloy Chikezie said...

Good.

24 May 2017 at 16:19
Chidi's Palace said...

The guys need to be apprehended. Terror is inhuman

24 May 2017 at 16:20

