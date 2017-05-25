Manchester Attack: Suspected bomber, Salman Abedi called his mom hours before to say 'Forgive Me'

New reports have emerged that says Salman Abedi, the suspected bomber that detonated an explosive killing 22 people in Manchester on Monday may have have called his mum hours before the attack.
A spokesman for an anti-terror force in Libya Ahmed bin Salem confirms that he telephoned his mother hours before the attack and said, "Forgive me."
Salman Abedi's mother and three of his siblings in Libya were summoned for questioning and the mother told interrogators that her son left Libya for England only four days before the bombing and called her on the same day of the attack.
Bin Salem said: "He was giving farewell." Another sibling, 18-year-old brother Hashim, and Abedi's father were arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.
Bin Salem said Libyan investigators think, based on what Hashim Abedi told them, "the bomber acted alone."He says the brother told them that Salman learned how to make explosives on the internet and wanted to "seek victory for the Islamic State."
