Manchester attack: CCTV shows bomber before arena blast

British police on Saturday morning, released CCTV images showing suicide bomber Salman Abedi on the night he attacked Manchester Arena killing 22 people, injuring several others. The photos released by police show attacker Abedi on the night of the bombing, wearing sneakers, jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap. The straps of a knapsack are visible on his shoulders.Greater Manchester Police chief Ian Hopkins and Neil Basu, the national coordinator of counterterrorism policing, urged people to contact police if they had information about Abedi's movements between May 18 and Monday night.
"In the past five days, we have gathered significant information about Abedi, his associates, his finances, the places he had been, how the device was built and the wider conspiracy," they said in a statement.
"Our priorities are to understand the run-up to this terrible event and to understand if more people were involved in planning this attack."
The UK threat level has been reduced from critical to severe and soldiers deployed to support the police will be gradually withdrawn from Monday night. Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement after leading a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Saturday morning.
There was increased security at Wembley for the FA Cup Final, Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup Final and Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final.
