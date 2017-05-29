 Man who survived the 2007 train bomb blast commits suicide hours after Manchester bomb blast | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 29 May 2017

Man who survived the 2007 train bomb blast commits suicide hours after Manchester bomb blast

A man who survived the July 2007 train bomb blast, Tony Walter, 52, was found dead hours after the Manchester bomb blast which killed 22 people and injured several others, last Monday night after the Ariana Grande concert. Walter was discovered at his home after failing to show up at work. A friend said: “He is the 23rd victim of Salman Abedi‘s suicide bombing.
” Friends believe he killed himself because he was overwhelmed by the horror of yet more innocent lives lost to terrorism. One said: “He didn’t want to live in a world where these ­terror attacks continue.”

Police found the 52-year-old dead at his home when he failed to turn up to work after suicide bomber Salman Abedi murdered 22 and injured 116 at Manchester Arena.


On July 7, 2007, Tony was yards from fanatic Mohammad Sidique Khan when he detonated a device on a Tube train after it left Edgware Road station. Seven people, including Khan, died. Tony was showered with shrapnel but survived.

Friends believe the Manchester bombing, coupled with the Westminster attack in March when four people were killed by Khalid Masood, brought back traumatic memories of 7/7 and Tony could not cope. Staff at the London legal firm where he worked were told by a boss on Thursday morning that he had taken his own life. The friend said: “Everyone is distraught by Tony taking his life.

“After the Westminster attack Tony really struggled. “He was off work for a few days saying he couldn’t cope with how it brought back the memories of 7/7.
Staff at the London legal firm where Tony worked said he was forced to take time off after the Westminster attack in March 2017.
“Eventually he returned to work but seemed so withdrawn and glum. We were worried about him. “When he didn’t appear at work following the Manchester Arena atrocity, his colleagues began to get worried. He’d not been in a good way and people were concerned at his state of mind. 
“We knew it was serious and feared the worst, so contacted the police. Officers made the discovery of Tony at his home. “Everyone that knew Tony believes he is the 23rd victim of the Manchester Arena attack.


Source: The Sun
livingstone chibuike said...

God saved u but u took ur life..not wise

29 May 2017 at 07:25
Esther Norah said...

RIP to him period

29 May 2017 at 07:26
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmmmm

29 May 2017 at 07:38

