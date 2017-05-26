Man U and Man City donate £1m to families of Manchester terror attack victims

Manchester clubs, Man U and Man City have put aside their age long rivalry to dole out financial support to families of the victims of the Manchester terror attacks on Monday that killed 22 people and injured 64 people.Both clubs have donated £1m to the 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund', designed to assist the families and dependents of the victims- and the donation from City and United increases the total amount of donations to beyond £3m.
"The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester."Monday evening's attack has shocked everyone. Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy.
"The money will help, of course but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."
