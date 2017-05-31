Man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity

26-year-old Sherwyn Roberts had been standing in front of the gate when three gunmen walked up to him and shot at him continuously, with three of the shots landing on his head.
He was still alive when police arrived Jasmine Street at about 7:50 p.m. and took him to Groote Schuur hospital where he later died. He had reportedly been with a couple of female friends prior to the shooting and one of the women asked him to buy drugs for her.
It is believed the shooters had planned to kill a suspected gangster who lives at the house, but they mistook Sherwyn for their target and shot him instead. Police sources confirmed that illegal businesses have been going on in the house and it had previously been raided for motorbikes.
Speaking of the attack, Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed that the victim had indeed been shot multiple times and said that the attack has shattered three months of peace. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that a case of murder has been opened for investigation. He also said that the suspects are still at large.
