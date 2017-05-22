Man diagnosed with terminal cancer marries his partner in an emotional last minute ceremony (photos)

Ray Kershaw, 63, and his partner, Tracy Brooks, 45, had hoped to wed next year but were forced to change their plans when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in March. Ray, who has cancer of the duodenum, has just days left to live and is currently being cared for at Springhill Hospice in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, England.
They tied the knot at an emotional ceremony, thanks to the kind donations of strangers and the charity Gift of a Wedding, which was arranged in less than 24 hours. Wedding organisers had earlier put out a call for donations for a ceremony originally scheduled to go ahead on June 2
, but Ray's condition started to deteriorate and it was brought forward to Saturday
.
Within hours of publishing the appeal, strangers and businesses had offered to pay for wedding cars, flowers, venue dressing, a cake and everything else required for the event. The wedding held and was attended by close relatives, friends and nursing staff at the hospice.
5 comments:
Awww so sweet.. but of what use is this marriage now when he will not live long to gbensh the woman..
What specie of the fools family did u originate from? If u ave nothing sensible to say, just ignore d post.
Shut up this bitter soul of a woman called Nnenne George
Shut up this bitter soul of a woman called Nnenne George
Kai NNENNEEEE
you are just tooooooo daft. Is that the right comment to make. They did that because they genuinely love each other. Not everyone is an opportunist like you who would desert a person in their time of need.
