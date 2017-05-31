 Makerere University, Uganda to discipline two female students who wore very revealing clothes to a school function (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Makerere University, Uganda to discipline two female students who wore very revealing clothes to a school function (photos)

Makekere University, Uganda is set to penalize two female students for parading themselves in very revealing clothes at the Finalist Education Dinner held on Saturday, May 26th.

In the letter dated Tuesday, May 30th and signed by Dean of Students Affairs, the students have been requested to reply to the letter and show cause why they should not be presented to the University Students Disciplinary Committee for breach of school regulations.


