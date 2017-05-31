In the letter dated Tuesday, May 30th and signed by Dean of Students Affairs, the students have been requested to reply to the letter and show cause why they should not be presented to the University Students Disciplinary Committee for breach of school regulations.
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
Makerere University, Uganda to discipline two female students who wore very revealing clothes to a school function (photos)
