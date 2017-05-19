 Lupita Nyong'o steps out with her rumoured new man (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Lupita Nyong'o steps out with her rumoured new man (photos)

Actress Lupita Nyong’o was spotted with a man rumoured to be her new boyfriend at the Eden Roc Hotel during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, France, yesterday.




Anonymous said...

That's her hairstylist Vernon Francois and he's openly gay with a husband.

19 May 2017 at 21:49
Emeka Izuogu said...

Good for her

19 May 2017 at 21:53
Anonymous said...

Tekno come and carry your elder brother ooo.... wow! The resemblance Is uncanny

19 May 2017 at 22:10
Nnenne George said...

Na which kind mustache be that? Abeg i don't like the guy jare.. he's looking somehow..

19 May 2017 at 22:16
Vivian Reginalds said...

DUDE be using her
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 22:22
Lepa shandy is back said...

This girl always dating funny looking guys. Wetin be this?

19 May 2017 at 22:35
chinelo okafor said...

What a dirty Beard he's got!
Arrrggghhhh....

19 May 2017 at 22:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Issokay


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 23:02

