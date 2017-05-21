Lovely! Brazilian twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday with stunning photoshoot

Brazilian twin sisters, Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi turned 100 years on Saturday, May 20, 2017, and decided to commemorate their milestone birthday with a colourful photoshoot.
They were reached out by a local photographer, Camila Lima who had seen a report about them and decided to have a photo shoot ahead of their milestone birthday.
According to Camilia, her love for photographing older couples is a way of inspiring younger couples.
Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, while Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, according to Brazil’s Gazeta News.
See more photos of the adorable below...
19 comments:
Wow! Happy birthday mom, may God give you more life to enjoy
Happy birthday to them
Aww..so nice hbd to them
Living angels... Happy birthday to them...
Lovely
Good for dem.
God bless them, lovely
I tap into it, ijn happy birthday to them
Quite stunning to be honest. Meanwhile,Wow: come and see our popular celeb smashing on live camera, this is a national disgrace, click Here to watch the video
Luvly people.God is a good God
Lovely
Too cute
... Merited happiness
Aaawwww... Cute
Lord I tap into their longevity in Jesus Mighty Name
Awwww that's so adorable
Smiling! Dear God please let me be like this. Happy birthday to them.
So cute
Lovely
CONGRATS,HBD. I tap into this blessing of SOUND HEALTH AND LONG LIFE.....
Post a Comment