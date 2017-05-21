 Lovely! Brazilian twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday with stunning photoshoot | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Lovely! Brazilian twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday with stunning photoshoot

Brazilian twin sisters, Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi turned 100 years on Saturday, May 20, 2017, and decided to commemorate their milestone birthday with a colourful photoshoot. 

They were reached out by a local photographer, Camila Lima who had seen a report about them and decided to have a photo shoot ahead of their milestone birthday.

According to Camilia, her love for photographing older couples is a way of inspiring younger couples.

Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, while Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, according to Brazil’s Gazeta News.

See more photos of the adorable below...




Posted by at 5/21/2017 09:42:00 am

19 comments:

Nigerian Dailies said...

Wow! Happy birthday mom, may God give you more life to enjoy

21 May 2017 at 09:55
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy birthday to them

21 May 2017 at 10:01
Genevieve Chinenye said...

Aww..so nice hbd to them

21 May 2017 at 10:05
Saphire Muna said...

Living angels... Happy birthday to them...

21 May 2017 at 10:08
lititia ese said...

Lovely

21 May 2017 at 10:09
christie benjamin said...

Good for dem.

21 May 2017 at 10:20
Anonymous said...

God bless them, lovely

21 May 2017 at 10:30
EDEMA DAMILOLA said...

I tap into it, ijn happy birthday to them

21 May 2017 at 10:43
Anonymous said...

Quite stunning to be honest.

21 May 2017 at 10:46
Andrew Elkanah said...

Luvly people.God is a good God

21 May 2017 at 10:53
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Lovely

21 May 2017 at 11:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Too cute


... Merited happiness

21 May 2017 at 11:14
MUFC said...

Aaawwww... Cute

21 May 2017 at 11:29
Kojevspin D Realist said...

Lord I tap into their longevity in Jesus Mighty Name

21 May 2017 at 11:37
Anonymous said...

Awwww that's so adorable

21 May 2017 at 12:37
Dupsy B said...

Smiling! Dear God please let me be like this. Happy birthday to them.

21 May 2017 at 13:19
Morgan Michelle said...

So cute

21 May 2017 at 13:23
Chi N said...

Lovely

21 May 2017 at 13:24
Christiana Ewoigbe said...

CONGRATS,HBD. I tap into this blessing of SOUND HEALTH AND LONG LIFE.....

21 May 2017 at 13:30

