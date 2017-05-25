 Love after duty! Ivanka and Jared enjoy date night in Rome after meeting the Pope (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Love after duty! Ivanka and Jared enjoy date night in Rome after meeting the Pope (photos)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been travelling with President Donald Trump on official visits; first to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and then to Rome. But what's a trip to Rome if you don't behave like the Romans and enjoy a romantic evening complete with red wine, pasta and pizza? That's exactly what Jared and Ivanka got up to on Tuesday night.


The couple slipped away from official duties and dined at da Sabatino le Cave di Saint Ignazio restaurant. They were escorted by an entourage of 12, according to Italian media. Their menu consisted of pizza margherita and caprese salad for Ivanka and a heartier combination of pasta, dumpling and bruschetta for Jared.  They drank Barolo and Pinot Grigio.

The restaurant reportedly had only ten minutes to prepare for their arrival after they got a call from the US embassy. Upon arrival, Ivanka and Jared remained in their car for several minutes before being allowed out on the street by Secret Service agents.  The pair found time to pose for photographs with the restaurant's Owner, Luigina Pantalone, and other staff after their meal before leaving at 11 pm.

On Wednesday, after meeting with the Pope at the Vatican, the pair sneaked in some sightseeing with a private tour of the Pantheon.


6 comments:

Vicker said...

i dont get why donald trump keeps moving with too many family members on this international trips.

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

the us presidency is not supposed to be a family business. he only needs to move with his wife melania.

25 May 2017 at 15:25
Anonymous said...

Damn!!! this friggin red family ugly man....

25 May 2017 at 15:39
Emeka Izuogu said...

Okay

Debie Rise ft Bassey - Joy&Pain mp3

25 May 2017 at 15:42
ahabike daniel said...

Lovely couple

25 May 2017 at 15:51
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

25 May 2017 at 16:24
Anonymous said...

Who cares???

25 May 2017 at 16:45

