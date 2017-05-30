Looks like Diamond Platnumz and his babymama are throwing shades at each otheron IG

"In life, with time, you realise who is important who is not. Some will act to be there for you when it's all a lie. But in this world, what's at my door will come knocking at yours.... soon or later!!!!! #PlottingWithPinto"
Diamond Platunmz also shared a post a saying "To many fake people in this world" and captioned it; "and it's very hard to tell".
From the comments dropped by fans, it is suggested that all is not well between the couple who have two children together.
5 comments:
They should gaan rest biko
... Merited happiness
Their headache
Don't know why people be attacking themselves on social media. If you are not ready for something never get involved. its almost as if celebrities and the people they date don't think before they do things.
THEIR WAHALA ABEG
IF THIS is true so it had to take two kids to realize fakeness between you both? Why bring children into this world when you are not sure of their mom/dad.
Post a Comment