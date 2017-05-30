 Looks like Diamond Platnumz and his babymama are throwing shades at each otheron IG | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Looks like Diamond Platnumz and his babymama are throwing shades at each otheron IG

East African singer, Diamond Platnumz and his babymama, Zari Hassan seem to be throwing shades at each in new Instagram posts. Since the death of Zari's ex-husband, Ivan Semewanga, the couple seem to be having issues. First, Diamind Platnumz sent a weird condolence message to Zari (read here). Now, in a recent post, Zari shared a photo with one of her sons at Ivan's burial and captioned it;

"In life, with time, you realise who is important who is not. Some will act to be there for you when it's all a lie. But in this world, what's at my door will come knocking at yours.... soon or later!!!!! #PlottingWithPinto"

Diamond Platunmz also shared a post a saying "To many fake people in this world" and captioned it; "and it's very hard to tell".

From the comments dropped by fans, it is suggested that all is not well between the couple who have two children together.

 
5 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

They should gaan rest biko


... Merited happiness

30 May 2017 at 14:53
Qwin Dennar 47 said...

Their headache

30 May 2017 at 14:56
Onokioja Jerome Jerry-Esigie said...

Don't know why people be attacking themselves on social media. If you are not ready for something never get involved. its almost as if celebrities and the people they date don't think before they do things.

30 May 2017 at 15:20
OSINANL said...

THEIR WAHALA ABEG

30 May 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

IF THIS is true so it had to take two kids to realize fakeness between you both? Why bring children into this world when you are not sure of their mom/dad.

30 May 2017 at 15:35

