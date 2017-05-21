News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 21 May 2017
Lol. When two women are fighting over a man! Wife & babymama of NURTW boss shade each other on IG
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/21/2017 09:18:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
13 comments:
They're idle!
so basically they are shameless fighting over a man that might even be messing around with a
click here now for penis enlargement
third woman. see th irony, if he was dirt poor this woukd not be hapoening at all.
Their problem
their own cup of tea.
He who God has blessed?? Who told the babymama God has blessed her?? My sister na lie o....Smh
Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com
Shameless women.. shameless baby mama. Who is this agbero man they're even fighting for. The guy look dirty. I feel like puking 😩
Linda, can u at least respect pple a lil, cos he has two women in his life means he his feeling like shit, still women like u, u called dem shameless.
See this monkey banana o calling a fresh dude agbero man.Have u achieved more than him or have financially more than him.mtsheww!
Swthrt#babymama...indeed children re gifts frm d Almighty...but who told u u re blessed? Swt wake up and smell d coffee! You re cursed...#babymama...meaning?
Ndiara
I blame the idiot man that did not respect his wife and went and pregnant a woman out side his marraige useless men of this days and end time husbands
See this monkey banana o calling this fresh dude dirty agbero. Please have sense while commenting. U never achieve pass the guy in anyway, talkless of in finances. Mtsheww!
Post a Comment