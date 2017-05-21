 Lol. When two women are fighting over a man! Wife & babymama of NURTW boss shade each other on IG | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Lol. When two women are fighting over a man! Wife & babymama of NURTW boss shade each other on IG

The boss of NURTW Kokozaria must be feeling like the sh*t. Two women are shamelessly fighting over him on social media...lol. His wife Oyinda shared a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with his face on it with hashtags shading actress Awele who had a child for him recently. Some of Oyinda's hashtags included #Realwifenotbabymama and #queenofthehouse. Instead of ignoring, Awele fired back. See her own hashtags after the cut..



13 comments:

Anonymous said...

They're idle!

21 May 2017 at 21:23
Hakeem said...

so basically they are shameless fighting over a man that might even be messing around with a

third woman. see th irony, if he was dirt poor this woukd not be hapoening at all.

21 May 2017 at 21:47
VEEKEE FRESH said...

Their problem

21 May 2017 at 21:47
their own cup of tea.

their own cup of tea.

21 May 2017 at 21:47
christie benjamin said...

He who God has blessed?? Who told the babymama God has blessed her?? My sister na lie o....Smh

21 May 2017 at 21:49
Anonymous said...

21 May 2017 at 21:52
Nnenne George said...

Shameless women.. shameless baby mama. Who is this agbero man they're even fighting for. The guy look dirty. I feel like puking 😩

21 May 2017 at 21:53
Anonymous said...

Linda, can u at least respect pple a lil, cos he has two women in his life means he his feeling like shit, still women like u, u called dem shameless.

21 May 2017 at 21:59
Anonymous said...

See this monkey banana o calling a fresh dude agbero man.Have u achieved more than him or have financially more than him.mtsheww!

21 May 2017 at 22:03
Anonymous said...

Swthrt#babymama...indeed children re gifts frm d Almighty...but who told u u re blessed? Swt wake up and smell d coffee! You re cursed...#babymama...meaning?

21 May 2017 at 22:07
livingstone chibuike said...

Ndiara

21 May 2017 at 22:07
becky good said...

I blame the idiot man that did not respect his wife and went and pregnant a woman out side his marraige useless men of this days and end time husbands

21 May 2017 at 22:08
Anonymous said...

See this monkey banana o calling this fresh dude dirty agbero. Please have sense while commenting. U never achieve pass the guy in anyway, talkless of in finances. Mtsheww!

21 May 2017 at 22:08

Post a Comment

