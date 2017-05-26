 Lol! Feel free to disagree with your present account balance - Kcee says as he steps out in Ankara jumpsuit | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Lol! Feel free to disagree with your present account balance - Kcee says as he steps out in Ankara jumpsuit

Nigerian singer and self styled fashion icon, Kcee shared a photo of himself rocking a made in Nigeria Ankara jumpsuit and he simply captioned it, 'It's your one and only #Fashionicon, feel free to disagree with your present account balance in view. Have a great weekend'.
Posted by at 5/26/2017 05:48:00 pm

5 comments:

Beast of no nation said...

#romper

26 May 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

Not a jumpsuit. Simply shirt and pants

26 May 2017 at 17:54
Eric said...

so because he has a lot more money than his followers they are not supposed to critize him?

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

o this kcee of a guy is a joker. after posing with a picture of fake dollars he still has mouth to talk like this.

26 May 2017 at 17:54
Anonymous said...

Lol is it all about money??

26 May 2017 at 17:55
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Bros I disagree but look good on the jumpsuit ,you for carry Birkin bag like Hajiya Linda to compliment the looks....nice kick.




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 May 2017 at 18:01

