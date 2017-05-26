Lol! Feel free to disagree with your present account balance - Kcee says as he steps out in Ankara jumpsuit

Nigerian singer and self styled fashion icon, Kcee shared a photo of himself rocking a made in Nigeria Ankara jumpsuit and he simply captioned it, 'It's your one and only #Fashionicon, feel free to disagree with your present account balance in view. Have a great weekend'.
5 comments:
#romper
Not a jumpsuit. Simply shirt and pants
so because he has a lot more money than his followers they are not supposed to critize him?
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
o this kcee of a guy is a joker. after posing with a picture of fake dollars he still has mouth to talk like this.
Lol is it all about money??
Bros I disagree but look good on the jumpsuit ,you for carry Birkin bag like Hajiya Linda to compliment the looks....nice kick.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Post a Comment