Saturday, 20 May 2017

Lol. Bishop tells women to dress below their means so as to get a husband

Is that so?
Posted by at 5/20/2017 07:55:00 pm

14 comments:

Anonymous said...

But honestly how many young men are overly rich... You ladies are the same ones who will say you cannot go for someone lower than you oh... So these men would avoid women they feel are much richer so she does not insult them

20 May 2017 at 19:59
Anonymous said...

Linda na true oo E belike say na u bishop dey talk to oooo. He is not saying women should dress wretched. Just not to intimidate men expecially when u are over 30yrs.

20 May 2017 at 20:03
Princess said...

in a way he is right. if you are a lady and you want to widen your dating pool that is what

you should do. but if you only want to appeal to rich men then forget the advice and do what you like.

20 May 2017 at 20:05
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

End time pastors everywhere.

20 May 2017 at 20:10
Anonymous said...

Yes oo!!! 100% correct. no man wants go marry a co man. ladies pls humble urselves so as to get a man to marry. marriage for us is the urinate.

20 May 2017 at 20:12
Emmanuel Kobo said...

Lol, A word is anof 4 d wise

20 May 2017 at 20:15
Chizzy Liz said...

******************Lame preacher *****really???? Very Dumb opinion

20 May 2017 at 20:16
James said...

I'm sure Linda will start telling herself that this is why she isn't married.

20 May 2017 at 20:26
Anonymous said...

And who and what is a husband again? Mtchewww!!

20 May 2017 at 20:30
tsalz said...

Linda na u dem dey talk to

20 May 2017 at 20:36
Agbomen said...

Hmm-hmm. I guess every man to his own.

20 May 2017 at 20:38
Anonymous said...

Many people who drive small cars & those who doesn't even hv at all are all there still single. Pls Bishop, if u don't know what to preach, leave the pulpit. Mtchew

20 May 2017 at 20:44
Akeem Opayemi said...

20 May 2017 at 21:16
deborah nyam said...

This marriage sef! Is it an achievement or a license for heavenn?

20 May 2017 at 21:40

