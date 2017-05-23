LLCoolJ plans to come for whoever drops a terrible rap record

The New York rapper who is equally an actor took to his Twitter page to warn any rapper planning to release a terrible rap record that he would come for him/her if the record doesn't impress him.
'If I hear one more terrible rap record I'm gonna have to do it to these meatballs,' he tweeted.
6 comments:
How can u write that Cool J is strugglin in da binnez.
Dude still remains one of the Greatest Of All Times n a Living Legend. Still not his fan tho.
Please Aunty Linda. Tell these ur new recruits writing for you to write with sense . Which one is " struggling" in American music industry ? LL cool J is one of the best MCs /actor that ever did it. He has been doing very well in other things and have not dropped an album in some yrs. what he has said is what is on a lot rap veterans' mind he has just come out openly to say it . Show some respect to the GOAT ! LL Cool J does not need anybody's attention. We have had Enough of mumble rappers!
Bricks.
LL struggling?? Guess Snoop, Dre and Cube are all struggling too.
LL Cool J struggling? Might boy have dropped an album in a while but he has a thriving acting career
Touched a nerve there, huh? I agree, llcoolj is a legend. Always looks cool, too much muscles tho.
