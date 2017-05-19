Linda Ikeji TV presents Bars Rap Challenge

This new Hiphop series is searching to give a platform where young unsigned rappers from the underground can harness their skills in freestyling, battling and song writing to the limit. To participate, upload an instagram video showing off your rap skills, using the #BARS2017 Audition videos can be done in English and any Nigerian language.
Contestants are advised to upload only one video and the online entries will close on the 28th of May, 2017. Be a Lyricist, be rhythmic, be witty, be spontaneous, be original, and most importantly, stink of swag. The hottest lyricist of this rap challenge is definitely in for a treat. So if you really got BARS for days, come on and lets rewrite history!
Email - odega@lindaikejimedia.com or nonso@myself.com for more enquiries
