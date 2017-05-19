 Linda Ikeji TV presents Bars Rap Challenge | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Linda Ikeji TV presents Bars Rap Challenge

Do you sleep, dream and breathe Nigerian Hiphop? Do you think you have what it takes to be the greatest rapper of your time. Linda Ikeji TV brings to you a new series called Bars, a rap challenge dedicated to prepare and unearth talented MCs in the Nigerian entertainment locale.


This new Hiphop series is searching to give a platform where young unsigned rappers from the underground can harness their skills in freestyling, battling and song writing to the limit. To participate, upload an instagram video showing off your rap skills, using the #BARS2017 Audition videos can be done in English and any Nigerian language.

Contestants are advised to upload only one video and the online entries will close on the 28th of May, 2017. Be a Lyricist, be rhythmic, be witty, be spontaneous, be original, and most importantly, stink of swag. The hottest lyricist of this rap challenge is definitely in for a treat. So if you really got BARS for days, come on and lets rewrite history!

Email - odega@lindaikejimedia.com or nonso@myself.com for more enquiries
7 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 18:28
Ushie Blessing said...

Wow Linda u are a great woman

19 May 2017 at 19:30
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Yay this is where I am going to show maself

19 May 2017 at 19:42
Emeka Izuogu said...

Linda please go terrestrial already

19 May 2017 at 20:29
desmond dennis said...

Lemme come and rap small

19 May 2017 at 22:52
Roman God said...

👍

19 May 2017 at 22:58
Noble Amaechi said...

please anyone who knows a good graphic designer should whatsapp me on +16475731042.

19 May 2017 at 23:36

