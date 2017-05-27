LIB Exclusive: Here's what Teebillz had to say about his marriage to Tiwa Savage

As you all know by now, Tunji 'Teebillz' Balogun while raising awareness on Depression and Mental Health issues in Nigeria, opened up exclusively on Linda Ikeji TV's The Interview about his ordeal and journey to recovery. Our inquisitive host, Tope Olowoniyan, was however able to get him to speak briefly about the state of his marriage to singer, Tiwa Savage after the infamous 2016 alleged infidelity scandal and suicide attempt. In his words;
"Everything that is mine, everything that God has ordained to be mine surely will be mine. Be it money, business, relationship, friendship, whatever it is, and with positive mind, everything will come back to you. All I'm doing is working on myself, being a better person and with a positive mind, everything you desire will come to you."
When asked whether his marriage to Tiwa is back on, Teebillz said;
"Was my marriage dissolved before? Did yo see me sign divorce papers? Is social media part of my family and they claim to know what's going on in my family. I sot not the same social media that said I went to Rehab in the states? I did not leave this country. I fought my journey in this country. Did you hear that she (Tiwa Savage) is married to someone else? Did you hear that she's dating someone else? Have you seen her date anyone else? Have you seen me date anyone else? Read through the lines and let us stay positive."
