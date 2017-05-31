Lewis Hamilton's rumoured beau Winnie Harlow shows off her beach bod in a bikini

The rumour mill has been awash with talk of romance between Lewis Hamilton and model, Winnie Harlow. Things went into overdrive when she was spotted trackside at the Monaco Grand Prix and just an hour after the Formula One race, Winnie was on hand to console her rumoured flame, following his loss to Sebastian Vettel.
The pair were then spotted partying it up on a super yacht in Monte Carlo in the company of a bevy of models and she gave Lewis an a eyeful in a bikini, which did little to cover up her model looks.
Winnie suffers from vitiligo, a rare long term skin condition which affects only 1% of the human population and is characterized by patches of the skin losing their pigment.
She hasn't let it knock her confidence and she goes about her life and business like every other model.
