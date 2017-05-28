 Legendary American Baseball player and politician, Jim Bunning dies at 85 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Legendary American Baseball player and politician, Jim Bunning dies at 85

Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress has died at the age of 85. His death was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. Deuser said he was notified about the death by Bunning's family.  In his prime, Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major-league career and pitched the first perfect game in modern National League history.
He became the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National Leagues. He was also a Kentucky Republican and the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress. He served in both the House and Senate.
Posted by at 5/28/2017 06:30:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts