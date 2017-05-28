He became the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National Leagues. He was also a Kentucky Republican and the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress. He served in both the House and Senate.
Sunday, 28 May 2017
Legendary American Baseball player and politician, Jim Bunning dies at 85
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/28/2017 06:30:00 am
